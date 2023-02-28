Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 5,511 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,773,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,206,000 after acquiring an additional 441,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,061,000 after acquiring an additional 61,795 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 157.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,691 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in CMS Energy by 12.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,863,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,253,000 after acquiring an additional 543,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.28. 58,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.42%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.