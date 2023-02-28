Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,284,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $25,303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 168.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after purchasing an additional 146,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after purchasing an additional 134,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 56.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 98,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Whirlpool stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,217. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.43 and a 1-year high of $210.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.96%.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

