BNB (BNB) Price Hits $304.25

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $304.25 or 0.01294634 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $48.04 billion and approximately $360.38 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,895,342 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,895,446.207624 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 303.97595861 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1197 active market(s) with $391,521,824.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

