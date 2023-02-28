BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,804. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $8.75.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
