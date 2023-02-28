BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,804. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCF. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 44.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.