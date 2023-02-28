Bone ShibaSwap Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (BONE)

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bone ShibaSwap has a market cap of $297.36 million and approximately $13.75 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bone ShibaSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00007430 BTC on popular exchanges.

Bone ShibaSwap Profile

Bone ShibaSwap’s genesis date was July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 230,003,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,365,374 tokens. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com. The official website for Bone ShibaSwap is www.shibatoken.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bone ShibaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 230,003,022.82484713 with 229,925,645.89718947 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 1.75226432 USD and is down -6.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $25,109,228.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

