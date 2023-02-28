Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,900.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,675.16.

BKNG stock opened at $2,521.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,292.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,034.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,537.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 122.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 11.1% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

