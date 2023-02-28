BrandShield Systems’ (BRSD) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

BrandShield Systems Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of LON BRSD opened at GBX 5.49 ($0.07) on Tuesday. BrandShield Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 13 ($0.16). The stock has a market cap of £9.35 million, a P/E ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About BrandShield Systems

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover websites, marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

