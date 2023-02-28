BrandShield Systems’ (BRSD) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
BrandShield Systems Trading Up 7.6 %
Shares of LON BRSD opened at GBX 5.49 ($0.07) on Tuesday. BrandShield Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 13 ($0.16). The stock has a market cap of £9.35 million, a P/E ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
About BrandShield Systems
