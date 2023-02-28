Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 104,553 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 130.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,933 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,553 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $27,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Target by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Target by 122,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Target by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 725,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,954,000 after purchasing an additional 660,229 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:TGT traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,554. The company has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.