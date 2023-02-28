Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 157,433 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 157,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,606,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Sempra by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 30.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,154 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sempra Stock Down 3.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

Shares of Sempra stock traded down $5.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.11. 131,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,821. Sempra has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.72.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

