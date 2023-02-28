Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $17,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 572.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,743,000 after buying an additional 1,176,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,683,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,064,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,901,000 after buying an additional 830,693 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $52,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.53. The company had a trading volume of 113,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ES. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

