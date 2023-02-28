Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $34.68 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,567 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of UGI worth $34,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of UGI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in UGI by 32.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.34. The company had a trading volume of 65,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,863. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.64%.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.