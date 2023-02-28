Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,915 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $22,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 51.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 222.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 526.7% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 27,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.52. The stock had a trading volume of 66,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,677. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day moving average is $76.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Barclays boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

