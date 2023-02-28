Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,860 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of L3Harris Technologies worth $28,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,100. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.83.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Argus downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

