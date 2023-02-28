Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 100,040 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,040 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Service Co. International worth $15,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,888,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,430,000 after buying an additional 1,232,317 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,454,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 106.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,252,000 after buying an additional 233,580 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,296,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 611,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,303,000 after buying an additional 222,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SCI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,897. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.84.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.