Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 32,983 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 32,983 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $20,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.54. 289,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,396,698. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

