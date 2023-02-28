Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,698,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,611,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLN. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,475,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,118,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,800,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $19,431,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $17,357,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,384. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Haleon

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Investec began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.34) to GBX 364 ($4.39) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

