Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,940 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Howard Hughes worth $25,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,069,000 after acquiring an additional 135,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 120,033 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 601,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,935 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $11,397,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth about $6,337,000.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 41,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.15 per share, with a total value of $3,031,774.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,837,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,515,246.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 659,327 shares of company stock valued at $49,696,180. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 1.2 %

HHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

HHC traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $83.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,045. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.30. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.82 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

