Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,759 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $30,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,233,886,000 after buying an additional 297,089 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815,451 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,274,000 after acquiring an additional 304,262 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,181,000 after purchasing an additional 157,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,234,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,841,000 after buying an additional 36,201 shares during the last quarter.

IWD traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.41. The company had a trading volume of 87,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,559. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.06 and a 200-day moving average of $152.07. The company has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

