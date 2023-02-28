Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,412,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 61,200 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Ford Motor worth $38,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in Ford Motor by 204.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 74,212 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 49,841 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Ford Motor by 75.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,373,446 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 590,182 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 86,516 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,000.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.13. 5,082,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,166,160. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

