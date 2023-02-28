Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,803 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ONEOK worth $14,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. First Command Bank lifted its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,690. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.11%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

