BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.22

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 2531411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HSBC lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.95.
BRF Trading Down 3.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $986.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12.
About BRF
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
