Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) shares rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 87,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,171,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.52.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Bright Health Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

Insider Transactions at Bright Health Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 400,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 598,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,767.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHG. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 118,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 42,022,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 336,964 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.