Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $21.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 50.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Broadmark Realty Capital Price Performance

BRMK stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,379. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $676.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadmark Realty Capital

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRMK. Raymond James downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 205,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 60,912 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 58,649 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.