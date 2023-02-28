Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $21.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 50.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.
Broadmark Realty Capital Price Performance
BRMK stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,379. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $676.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96.
Broadmark Realty Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.34%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadmark Realty Capital
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 205,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 60,912 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 58,649 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Broadmark Realty Capital
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
- How Long Can Wingstop Stock Continue to Defy Gravity?
- Daqo Contracts During 4th Quarter, Becomes Value Play for 2023
- 2 Oil Refiners Posting Record Margins: Can the Trend Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.