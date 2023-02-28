Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 890,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 1,419,508 shares.The stock last traded at $5.12 and had previously closed at $4.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRMK shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $21.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,216,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,425,000 after purchasing an additional 181,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after buying an additional 43,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after buying an additional 63,194 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,877,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after buying an additional 65,547 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,501,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 213,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.