Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises about 0.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,134,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $823,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,035 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, 1623 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.0% in the third quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of BR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.87. 151,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,476. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.95 and a 200 day moving average of $149.23.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

