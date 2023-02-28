Brokerages Set American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Target Price at $5.03

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.59.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut American Well from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday.

American Well Stock Performance

NYSE AMWL opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.05 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 97.73%. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 132,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $427,699.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,775,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 132,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $427,699.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,775,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $46,344.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 766,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,848.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,423 shares of company stock worth $1,101,981 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the second quarter worth $831,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the second quarter worth $139,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of American Well by 12.8% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the second quarter worth $1,841,000. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

