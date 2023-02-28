Buckhead Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,101 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America cut Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.50. 656,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.96. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

