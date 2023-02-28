Buckhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 150 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.5% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 161.4% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.47.

PG stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.35. 1,707,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,843,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

