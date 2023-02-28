Buckhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,032 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 2.0% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.16.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of APD stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $286.40. The company had a trading volume of 159,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,261. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.90 and a 200 day moving average of $279.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

