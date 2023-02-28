Buckhead Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $312.18. 918,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $348.57 and its 200-day moving average is $341.21. The stock has a market cap of $296.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $245.44 and a 1-year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,027,381. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Stories

