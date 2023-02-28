Buckhead Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chubb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,743,000 after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,001,000 after acquiring an additional 103,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,856,000 after buying an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,060,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,348. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.04 and a 200-day moving average of $207.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

