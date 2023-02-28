Buckingham Strategic Partners Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $154.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $169.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

