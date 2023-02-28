Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys 3,828 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,873 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Target were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $35,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $170.56 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.19.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.