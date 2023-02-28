Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys 4,434 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VYM stock opened at $107.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.82. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.53.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

