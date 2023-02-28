Buckingham Strategic Partners Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 695,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,455,000 after purchasing an additional 341,384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLUE opened at $94.26 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.98.

