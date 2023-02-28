Buckingham Strategic Partners Grows Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 16.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 86,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $937,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 16,229 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

PCRX opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 99.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $47.51. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

