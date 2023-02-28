Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $229.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.27. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

