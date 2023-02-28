Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $181.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

