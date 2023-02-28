Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $95.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Builders FirstSource traded as high as $86.26 and last traded at $84.83, with a volume of 619375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.49.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.
Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,288,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4,346.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,116,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,430,000 after buying an additional 1,091,716 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000,000 after buying an additional 1,049,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,055,000 after buying an additional 909,392 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Builders FirstSource Price Performance
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.
See Also
