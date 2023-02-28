Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $95.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Builders FirstSource traded as high as $86.26 and last traded at $84.83, with a volume of 619375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.49.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,288,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4,346.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,116,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,430,000 after buying an additional 1,091,716 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000,000 after buying an additional 1,049,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,055,000 after buying an additional 909,392 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average is $65.18.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

