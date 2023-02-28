Bulldog Investors LLP Cuts Position in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL)

Bulldog Investors LLP reduced its stake in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,626 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in The New Ireland Fund were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The New Ireland Fund by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New Ireland Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The New Ireland Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in The New Ireland Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in The New Ireland Fund by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. 40.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The New Ireland Fund alerts:

The New Ireland Fund Stock Performance

IRL stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75.

The New Ireland Fund Cuts Dividend

About The New Ireland Fund

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.

(Get Rating)

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The New Ireland Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Ireland Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.