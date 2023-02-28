Bulldog Investors LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA)

Bulldog Investors LLP trimmed its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 1,854.1% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the 3rd quarter valued at $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Stock Performance

WPCA opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.21.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Company Profile

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

