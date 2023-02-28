Bulldog Investors LLP Sells 1,800 Shares of Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI)

Bulldog Investors LLP lowered its stake in shares of Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Globalink Investment were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalink Investment in the first quarter worth $2,111,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globalink Investment by 29.9% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 195,637 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Globalink Investment by 14,626.6% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 146,266 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globalink Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter worth $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Globalink Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLLI opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. Globalink Investment Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.32.

About Globalink Investment

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

