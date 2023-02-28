Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC) Short Interest Up 1,020.0% in February

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 1,020.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.36 during trading on Tuesday. 16,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,987. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Get Bullpen Parlay Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter worth $197,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.