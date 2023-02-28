Bunzl’s (BNZL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,060 ($36.93) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BNZL. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($33.79) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,903.57 ($35.04).

Shares of LON:BNZL traded down GBX 125 ($1.51) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,963 ($35.75). 545,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,411. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 2,542 ($30.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,249 ($39.21). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,944 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,917.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,202.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

