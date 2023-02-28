Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) is Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s 4th Largest Position

Bayberry Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,740,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Burford Capital accounts for about 10.3% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $35,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 97.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after buying an additional 27,034 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 843,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 162.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 141,400 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BUR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 38,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,456. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22. Burford Capital Limited has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $11.20.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

