BVF Inc. IL Acquires 500,000 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,294,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. IDEAYA Biosciences makes up approximately 2.0% of BVF Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 0.07% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $49,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7,161.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 107,499 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter worth $6,241,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

IDYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

IDYA stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,688. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $849.14 million, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

