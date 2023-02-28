BVF Inc. IL Buys Shares of 650,000 Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,328,000. BVF Inc. IL owned 1.06% of Verve Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,315,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,226,000 after purchasing an additional 199,869 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,393,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,376,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,973,000 after buying an additional 792,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 51.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after buying an additional 899,742 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 70.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,318,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after purchasing an additional 954,554 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of VERV stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 84,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,430. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

