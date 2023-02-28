BVF Inc. IL Has $14.89 Million Stock Position in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)

BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) by 126.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841,750 shares during the quarter. BVF Inc. IL owned about 4.20% of Silence Therapeutics worth $14,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 205,815 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $136,000. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 50,820 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 300,875 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

SLN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 22,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,489. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.85. Silence Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

