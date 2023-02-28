BVF Inc. IL Has $34.50 Million Stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

BVF Inc. IL reduced its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,810,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,366 shares during the quarter. iTeos Therapeutics comprises about 1.4% of BVF Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. BVF Inc. IL owned 5.09% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $34,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 33,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,241,000 after buying an additional 595,920 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 30,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 33.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 220,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 55,266 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.92. 35,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,222. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $637.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

