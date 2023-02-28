BVF Inc. IL Raises Holdings in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,078,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419,000 shares during the period. Relmada Therapeutics makes up 3.2% of BVF Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 6.90% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $76,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 41.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,707,000 after buying an additional 567,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 155,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 528.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 154,883 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,662,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 491.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 123,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 102,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.52. 40,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,680. The company has a market capitalization of $105.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $38.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RLMD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $42.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Relmada Therapeutics to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In related news, CEO Sergio Traversa bought 55,250 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $116,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,024 shares in the company, valued at $302,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

